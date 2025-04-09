Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder as he has proved multiple times while playing for Team India. He showed it once again during the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match as he took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Rashid Khan. It was a length ball from Tushar Deshpande and Rashid tried to go deep into the crease to flick the ball towards square leg. Doesn't get the timing and the ball just lobbed up. Yashasvi Jaiswal dived full stretch and took a stunning diving catch. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Jofra Archer Cleans Up Shubman Gill With Sharp Nip-Backing Inswinger During GT vs RR IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Rashid Khan

No-look shot from Rashid but Jaiswal saw that coming 🦅 🎥 Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a blinder to cut short Rashid Khan's cameo 🩷 Updates ▶ https://t.co/raxxjzY9g7#TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/VwRusWXkX0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2025

