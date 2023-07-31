England are battling it out against Australia in the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 on July 31. During Australia's chase of 384, England appealed for a catch-out against Steve Smith. Though it was clear that Smith has edged it but whether Ben Stokes was in control at the catch was the question. Eventually, the third umpire ruled it in favour of the batter. The incident is causing a lot of buzz on social media. Oops! Ben Stokes ‘Drops’ Steve Smith’s Catch While Celebrating, DRS Rules It Not Out After He Controversially Reviewed Decision During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test (Watch Video)

Here's How Fans Have Reacted:

Why did Stokes waste a review?

Why did he waste a review on this? 🤣 https://t.co/1ilqTjGrzk — Paul Webster (@warsawwhite) July 31, 2023

Stokes Knew It was No Out, look at his facial expression !!

Stokes knew, look at his facial expression or you could just look at the law. https://t.co/yPRXpTIEiU — Mpho (@Mphowee_) July 31, 2023

If You are not able to hold onto the catch..then Not Out !!

So..u see in cricket...if u are not able to hold onto the catch..it is given not out! https://t.co/MKxupaDMzV — Dumble (@kolly_flower) July 31, 2023

Surely we’re not trying to claim this is out?

I love Stokes, but surely we’re not trying to claim this is out? He knew it himself but was talked into a review, possibly hoping they’d focus on whether it caught an edge or glove. Need two quick ones after lunch. https://t.co/334KxlVroJ — Ben Liversidge (@ben_liversidge) July 31, 2023

Clear Out !!

Obviously Not Out !!

Obviously not out. Should have been an umpire review not a player review, mind. https://t.co/UCltnsgC0f — Adam Hope 🏏 (@Hop3y) July 31, 2023

