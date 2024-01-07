The India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I 2023-24 witnessed a massive turnout at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 7. Over 42,000 fans flocked to the stadium to attend the match, which was a do-or-die contest for the visitors after they had lost the series opener. And the crowd was certainly entertained. India did have a poor batting effort, managing just 130/8 in the first innings but they managed to take things deep in the end by chipping away at the wickets. Australia won the 2nd T20I by six wickets to level the series 1-1. Ellyse Perry Hits the Winning Runs in Her 300th International Match As Australia Beat India by Six Wickets in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24, Level Series 1–1.

Over 42,000 People Attend IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Official Attendance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)