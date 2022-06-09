Pakistan chased down 306 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Babar Azam scored an impressive and match-winning century (103). Apart from him Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan scored 65 and 59 respectively. Towards the end Khushdil Shah played a cameo of 41 runs off just 23 balls to help Pakistan win.

PAK vs WI Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)