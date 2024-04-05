United Arab Emirates cricketer Usman Khan has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board for five years after he reverted his allegiance from UAE to Pakistan. Usman cannot play any events which will be associated with the ECB which means he won't be able to play the ILT20, Abu Dhabhi T10 and the other competitions held in UAE until 2029. Usman has not played any international matches for UAE but was born in Pakistan. ‘Real Shashank’: Punjab Kings Posts Sarcastic Video Message Featuring ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh After Match Winning Heroics Against Gujarat Titans

Usman Khan Banned for Five Years by Emirates Cricket Board

Usman Khan barred from participation in ECB events for five years. More details: https://t.co/gwrJb0D9Fc — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) April 5, 2024

