Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh played a brilliant 61 run knock off 29 balls and helped his team to a three-wicket over the Gujarat Titans last night. Shashank who was picked by the PBKS management accidentally at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction has proved all his critics wrong. However, PBKS had to face a lot of criticism and were trolled for their confusion on the auction table. However, the team has come up with a sarcastic video featuring Shashank in which he could be seen telling up about his innings at the hotel reception, who were asking for his identity proof. Viral Video Shows Punjab Kings Players and Staff 'Not Applauding' Shashank Singh for His Match-Winning Half-Century During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Fans React

