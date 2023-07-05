Pakistan Cricketers have not been allowed to participate in IPL since 2009, the 2nd edition of the competition. Although some Pakistan players having passports of other countries have played in the IPL. Azhar Mahmood is one such player who took part in the IPL for the likes of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders having British Passport. Now, another cricketer from Pakistan, Mohammad Amir, might get such an opportunity as he is all set to get his British Passport in 2024. It might mean, he will be allowed to register in the IPL auction.

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir to Play in IPL

