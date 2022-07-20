It was a brilliant performance by Pakistan (218, 342/6) as they defeated Sri Lanka (222, 337) by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series. Babar Azam's brilliant century got the visitors close to the hosts' first-inning score while Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 158 to take his team over the line to the highest successful run chase in Galle.

