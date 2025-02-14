The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament fever is catching on. The mega tournament will be played in Pakistan and Dubai starting from February 19. But even before the first ball is bowled in the competition, some fans have already declared Pakistan national cricket team as the winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is with reference to a video circulating on social media where The Simpsons show predicted the winner and as per few past experiences, the predictions were spot on. However, the video is fake and there was no such prediction made in The Simpsons show. BCCI Hands New SOP Guidelines for All ICC Champions Trophy 2025-Bound Cricketers, Restrictions Imposed On Individual Staff: Report.

The Simpsons' Prediction Video of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winner

