Pakistan managed to post 191/7 after the end of Day 2 in the second Test against Sri Lanka after a fantastic bowling display from the hosts. Agha Salman starred with bat for the visitors as he hit his maiden half-century in Tests. Ramesh Mendis (3/42) and Prabath Jayasuriya (2/59) shined with the bowl as the entire batting unit of Pakistan choked before a disciplined bowling attack. The visitors, following a total of 378-run, now trail by 187 runs, with three days remaining to play.

