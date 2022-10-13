Pakistan women would face their counterparts from Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2022 contest on Thursday, October 13. The match would be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PAK W vs SL W Live Streaming Details:

This has all the looks to be a very fierce game of cricket as Pakistan 🇵🇰 face a Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 side who would want to redeem themselves after the loss in the group stage. @TheRealPCB @OfficialSLC #PAKvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/ggVmAUgaH2 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 13, 2022

