Pakistan Women take on UAE Women in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 09. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and is slated to start at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the game in India. Indian fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Today's second match is #PAKvUAE. Pakistan 🇵🇰 would like to continue their form against India. Meanwhile, UAE 🇦🇪 would be looking to improve on their form from the previous match.@TheRealPCB @EmiratesCricket #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/TRZke2Iaka — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)