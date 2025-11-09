Pakistan's Muhammad Shahzad copied Hardik Pandya's pose with the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 trophy after his team won the title at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on Sunday, November 2. Abbas Afridi and his team put up a stellar performance in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 final against Kuwait to win the match by 43 runs and win the title. After the match, Muhammad Shahzad kept the trophy on the pitch and performed the pose made famous by Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya, after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title, made this pose famous and since then, it has been copied by other sports stars. Pakistan Win Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Abbas Afridi-Led Side Beats Kuwait By 43 Runs to Win Title.

Pakistan's Muhammad Shahzad Copies Hardik Pandya's Pose

Muhammad Shehzad with the Hong Kong Sixes trophy. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aF4Q81DfSu — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)