Pakistan won the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, defeating Kuwait by 43 runs to win the title at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on Sunday, November 2. Batting first, Pakistan put up a solid total of 135 runs in six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi leading the charge. Batting at number three, he smashed 52 off just 11 balls while Abdul Samad (42 off 13) and Khwaja Nafay (22 off 6) made contributions as well. For Kuwait, Meet Bhavsar took three wickets in two overs. In response, Meet Bhavsar was the top scorer for Kuwait with a 12-ball 33 while Adnan Idrees scored 30 off eight deliveries. Maaz Sadaqat was the best Pakistan bowler with three wickets for 29 runs. Captain Abbas Afridi took one wicket and conceded 14 runs off one over. India Beat Pakistan by Two Runs Via DLS Method in Rain-Shortened Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Match; Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa Star With Quick Cameos.

Pakistan Win Hong Kong Super Sixes 2025

🏆 Champions of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025! 🌍 Pakistan rise above all to claim ultimate glory, conquering Kuwait in a final that had it all — passion, precision, and pure power! A fitting end to the world’s fastest cricket carnival — where legends were made, and history was… pic.twitter.com/F91WWUGEnD — Hong Kong Sixes (@HongKongSixes) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hong Kong Sixes). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)