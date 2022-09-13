Papua New Guinea will take on USA in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 today, September 13. The match has a tentative start time of 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will be no live telecast of the clash in India unfortunately. But the cricket fans can catch the live action of the match on FanCode in India.

Check the live streaming details of the match:

ICC MENS CRICKET WORLD CUP LEAGUE 2 Tue 13 Sep 2022 | 10:00am MATCH 2 | PNG vs USA | AMINI PARK Live stream and Scorecard Link: https://t.co/q6ExfI4K3Q#backthebarras pic.twitter.com/vXdrLVTU0N — Cricket PNG (@Cricket_PNG) September 12, 2022

