The Scotland national cricket team are hosting the Netherlands national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 79. The SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, Scotland, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, June 12. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Scotland vs Netherlands ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the Scotland vs Netherlands match live streaming viewing options. However, one needs to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the match in FanCode.

Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀 ⚔ We are back in action at 12:00 CET, taking on @CricketScotland in our fourth ODI of this series. After three tough losses, it’s time to bounce back. Let’s bring the fight! 🔥 📺 Live on ICC TV#kncbcricket #kncbmen pic.twitter.com/Z57N9KT8YJ — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 12, 2025

