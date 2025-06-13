Max O'Dowd scored a 158-run not-out innings, recording the highest-ever score by a Netherlands national cricket team batter in ODIs, while successfully chasing the 369/6 set by the Scotland national cricket team in match 79 of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. This is the third-highest successful chase in the history of ODIs, beating India's record of chasing 360 runs in 2013. Opening the second innings of the SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match, Max O'Dowd scored 158 off just 130 balls, staying not out as Netherland won the match in the last over by four wickets, with four balls to spare. The ending was some kind of a thriller, with 39 needed off 28 balls, but key wickets gone. Noah Croes, who scored an important fifty to support the chase was out in 47.3 overs. Max O'Dowd struck more, completing his 150 and also finishing off with a six. Major League Cricket 2025: Finn Allen Sets MLC Ablaze With Record-Breaking Ton As San Francisco Unicorns Thrash Washington Freedom.

Netherlands Chase Down 370:

One for the history books ✍️ Powered by Max O'Dowd's 158*, Netherlands pull off the third-highest ODI chase 🔥#CWCLeague2 pic.twitter.com/C7GTBgC1jV — FanCode (@FanCode) June 12, 2025

