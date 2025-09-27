Sri Lanka national cricket team opener Pathum Nissanka hammered his maiden hundred in T20I cricket against the India national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pathum Nissanka became the third batter to hit a hundred in the T20 Asia Cup after Babar Hayat and Virat Kohli. Nissanka is also the fourth Sri Lankan batter after Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera to slam a century in T20Is. During the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Nissanka played a superb knock of 107 runs off 58 deliveries, while chasing a target of 203 runs. Pathum Nissanka’s Six Dents Display Car at Dubai International Stadium During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Pathum Nissanka hammered his maiden century in T20Is

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)