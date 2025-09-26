Pathum Nissanka's six hit a display car that was kept beside the field of play at the Dubai International Stadium during the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Friday, September 26. This incident happened in the 11th over of the run chase when Harshit Rana bowled a slower delivery on the fifth ball when Pathum Nissanka smashed a powerful six in the mid-wicket region. The ball flew over the fence and landed straight on the side of the display car and, left a dent on the same as well. Pathum Nissanka earlier smashed a 25-ball fifty and provided Sri Lanka with a fiery start to the run chase. Here’s Why Umpire Signalled Dead Ball As Pathum Nissanka Hits Varun Chakaravarthy for Six During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 (Watch Video).

Pathum Nissanka's Six Hits Display Car During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match

Bang! 💥 Nissanka sends it into the car! 🚗💔 Harshit Rana bowls another slower one, and Nissanka was ready. Sits deep, hoicks it clean — SIX and a dent on the car at deep mid-wicket! 😅#AsiaCup2025 #Nissanka #SIX #HarshitRana #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eVyKcNhlNA — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) September 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)