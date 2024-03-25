Australian star batter Steve Smith and star England bowler Stuart Broad have always been fierce rivals on the field throughout their career. They united for the first time when they joined hands to be part of the experts panel of Star Sports during IPL 2024. The friendship escalated a step further when Smith and Broad attended a Holi celebration at Mumbai and played with colours and 'pichkaari', enjoying the special occasion. Fans loved that a Indian festival united the two rivals and made the video viral on social media. Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Rajasthan Royals Cricketers Celebrate Holi After Securing First Win in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Ashes Rivals Steve Smith and Stuart Board Attend Holi Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)