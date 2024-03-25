Rajasthan Royals registered their first points on the table of IPL 2024 after securing a memorable victory against Lucknow Super Giants riding on a terrific performance from Sanju Samson. After the win, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult celebrate the occasion of Holi by playing with colours. Rajasthan Royals shared the video of cricketers enjoying their time after kickstarting their campaign in style. Rohit Sharma Celebrates Holi With Wife Ritika Sajdeh and Daughter Samaira After MI vs GT IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Trent Boult Playing Holi With Rajasthan Royals Teammates

Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Rajasthan Royals Cricketers Celebrate Holi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)