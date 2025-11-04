Suryakumar Yadav made an urgent plea to AB de Villiers, seeking help from the South African great in a bid to revive his ODI career. The 35-year-old, who captains the India National Cricket Team T20I captain, has not been able to translate his success in the shortest format of the game to 50-over international cricket. And he had last featured for India in ODIs back at the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which the Men in Blue had lost to Australia. Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on a podcast on his YouTube channel, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that he could not balance his T20I and ODI batting, thinking that he must bat the same way in ODIs as he did in the shortest format. "AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly. Because, important 3-4 years for me ahead and I am very keen on playing ODI cricket also. Please help me, I couldn't balance between T20I and ODI cricket," he said. Suryakumar Yadav Performs ‘Aarti’ Gesture After Losing Toss Again During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Help from AB de Villiers in Bid to Revive ODI Career

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's Full Interview:

