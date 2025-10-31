A light yet hilarious moment was observed during the toss of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss (yet again) and made a gesture of aarti (a practice of worship), probably in the hope of some luck in his fate in tosses. Australia had won the toss and elected to field first at the MCG. The Team India skipper had also lost the toss in the first T20I. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Toss Report and Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, India Field Unchanged XI As Australia Bring In Matt Short.

Suryakumar Yadav Performs ‘Aarti’ Gesture:

