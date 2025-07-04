Prasidh Krishna funny memes went viral on social media after the Indian pacer bowled an expensive spell and also conceded 23 runs in one over during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 4. The Indian pacer could not get his lines and lengths right and was punished by the England National Cricket Team batters, including Jamie Smith. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook produced a counter-attacking partnership of 165 runs in the first session on Day 3 and Prasidh Krishna's figures read 0/61 in eight overs so far in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. Fans reacted to his poor bowling performance with memes. Read below to take a look at some Prasidh Krishna memes. Jamie Smith Smashes Joint Third-Fastest Test Century for England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

'Run Machine'

Prasidh Krishna Having Red Ball-Like Figures in Test Cricket

Jamie Smith Prasidh Krishna pic.twitter.com/hmrT4VxnVG — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 4, 2025

If You Know, You Know!

Prasiddh Krishna after JAMIE SMITH's 4,6,4,4,4 in an over 😭 pic.twitter.com/glelzLsZsb — maithun (@Being_Humor) July 4, 2025

Haha

Prasidh Krishna in test cricket pic.twitter.com/TLKvOpFTwH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 4, 2025

Jamie Smith to Prasidh Krishna

Jamie Smith to Prasidh Krishna before Drinks break : #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hol4f0abRq — 🅰️ J (@EHuman0) July 4, 2025

Hilarious

Prasidh Krishna bhai ek toh wicket le le kam se kam..#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/jJlbBHnB9Q — Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) July 4, 2025

Haha

Prasidh Krishna saving himself from all the abuses pic.twitter.com/JDc1bKTVCD — babu bisleri (@baabuOP) July 4, 2025

