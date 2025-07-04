Jamie Smith smashed the joint third-fastest century for England in Test cricket, during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on Friday, July 4. The England wicketkeeper-batter walked in to bat when his team had lost the wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries and staged a counter-attack alongside Harry Brook. Jamie Smith took the attack to the Indian bowlers and regularly rotated strike as well. He scored his century off just 80 deliveries, which has tied him with Harry Brook, who has had an 80-ball Test hundred. This was Jamie Smith's second Test century. Gilbert Jessop holds the record for scoring the fastest century in Tests for England, getting to the three-figure mark in 76 balls. Mohammed Siraj Breathes Fire! Indian Speedster Dismisses Joe Root and Ben Stokes in Consecutive Balls During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Videos),

Jamie Smith Smashes Joint Third-Fastest Test Century for England

Jamie Smith came VERY close to taking down Gilbert Jessop's record, which has stood since 1902. A remarkable innings 💪 🤩#ENGvIND #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/sUG76FO8zY — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 4, 2025

