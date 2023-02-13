The Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to start with a glittering ceremony, which will be held on Monday, February 13 at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The dazzling ceremony is set to witness star performers Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shae Gill entertain the audience, which will be present at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the PSL in India but the opening ceremony will neither be available for live telecast nor live streaming in India. On Which Channel PSL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

PSL 8 Opening Ceremony

