Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and have won two titles. KKR are the second most successful team in the cash-rich league after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, who have won five titles each. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the tournament on March 23 at Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. While the team's fans are eagerly waiting to watch their team in action, they have also shared a few glimpses of their leaked kits. KKR batsman Rinku Singh also shared a glimpse of the new team jersey and posted a story for the same with teammate Anukul Roy. ‘Homecomings That Hit Hard’, KKR Welcomes ‘Mentor’ Gautam Gambhir Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Fans Shares Glimpse of KKR New Jersey for IPL 2024

Team Bus For IPL 2024

KKR's Jersey For 2024

Glimpse Of Kolkata Knight Riders New Jersey

KKR Bringing 2014 Kind Of Jersey!?

KKR bringing 2014 kind of Jersey!?🫣 Matlab.... pic.twitter.com/8NZMZn7TBc — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 15, 2024

Rinku Singh And Anukul Roy Wear New KKR Jersey

✅💜 Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy, both suited with new jersey. pic.twitter.com/a6jSd2XwBt — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)