Punjab Kings (PBKS) were blown away for just 101 in 14.1 overs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur on Thursday. PBKS' total of 101 is now the joint third-lowest total in the history of the IPL, along with Lucknow Super Giants, who were bundled out for the same score in their Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians during the 2023 edition. The record for the lowest total in the IPL 2025 playoffs is held by the defunct Deccan Chargers against RCB in the IPL 2010 season. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bundle Out Punjab Kings For Just 101 Runs in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

PBKS Register Joint-Third Lowest Total in IPL

Lowest Total in IPL Playoffs ◎ 82: DEC vs RCB (2010) ◎ 87: DC vs RR (2008) ◉ 101: PBKS vs RCB (2025) ◎ 101: LSG vs MI (2023) — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) May 29, 2025

