The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 match between iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Ba11sy Trichy saw the former side emerging victorious by 46 runs. The star of the match was Tiruppur batsman, R Sai Kishore, whose aggressive knock (50 from 24 balls) helped Tiruppur cross the line with few hiccups. En route to his quick fire knock, the batsman achieved a feat as he smashed the fastest fifty of TNPL 2023, while helping his side to register a crucial win. G Ajitesh Scores First Century of TNPL 2023, Achieves Feat During Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings.

Fastest 50 of TNPL 2023

