The Tamil Nadu Premier League saw its first hundred being smashed when Guruswamy Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings scored an unbeaten knock of 112 to help his side beat Lyca Kovai Kings by four wickets. Batting first, Lyca Kovai Kings on account of batter Sai Sudharsan’s wonderful knock of 90 posted 181. However, Ajitesh aggressive cameo turned the match in favour of Nellai Royal Kings. ‘Uno Reverse Card in Real Life!’ Ravi Ashwin Reviews A Review During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

G Ajitesh Scores First Century of TNPL 2023

G Ajitesh cracks 1st hundred of #TNPL2023 👏 P.S. Full innings will be up soon on our Youtube channel.#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/PAB1BjewTc — FanCode (@FanCode) June 16, 2023

