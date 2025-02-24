Rachin Ravindra scored his fourth century in ODI cricket, achieving this feat during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. The left-hander batted with a lot of control and flair, getting to his century off 95 deliveries. His knock included 11 fours and one six and played some great shots. Rachin Ravindra had missed the first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and has made an impressive return from injury. Rachin Ravindra had earlier scored three centuries during the ODI World Cup in 2023. Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth-Fastest New Zealand Player To Score 1000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Rachin Ravindra Scores Fourth ODI Century

Rachin Ravindra slams a brilliant century on his return to international cricket 🤩#BANvNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/S24U4l1W50 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2025

