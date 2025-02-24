Rachin Ravindra became the fifth-fastest New Zealand to score 1000 runs in One-Day Internationals, achieving this feat during the BAN vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. The left-hander is one of the rising stars in international cricket and attained a significant milestone of his career as he went past the 1000-run mark in ODIs, getting to the mark in 26 innings. Devon Conway remains the fastest New Zealand player to score 1000 ODI runs as he did it in 22 innings. He is followed by Glenn Turner and Daryl Mitchell both of whom got to the mark in 24 innings each. Andrew Jones scored 1000 ODI runs in 25 innings and is fourth on this list. Nahid Rana Picks His First Wicket in ICC Champions Trophy, Dismisses Kane Williamson During BAN vs NZ CT 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth Fastest NZ Player to Score 1000 ODI Runs

#StatChat | Rachin Ravindra becomes the 5th fastest NZ player to reach 1,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in 26 innings. Only Devon Conway (22 innings), Glenn Turner (24 innings), Daryl Mitchell (24 innings) and Andrew Jones (25 innings) reached the milestone faster 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dICNFIi5Hg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2025

