Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted at the side's practice session, in video on "X" handle, guiding the squad despite his injury, moving inside the ground in an electric wheelchair. The former India national cricket team captain and coach was appointed RR's head coach role after his tenure as Indian cricket team coach came to an end. Dravid recently got injured ahead of the pre-season camp for Indian Premier League, while playing cricket in Bengaluru, affecting his leg heavily. Though unable to walk on his own, a dedicated Rahul Dravid still left no stone unturned, joining the pre-season camp of Rajasthan Royals to guide the youngsters ahead of the IPL 2025. Rahul Dravid Arrives in Crutches at Rajasthan Royals Camp, Head Coach Interacts With Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sandeep Sharma Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Injured Rahul Dravid in Rajasthan Royals Camp:

🚨🚨🚨 Exclusive Rajasthan Royals Coach Rahul Dravid in New Avatar at RR practice pic.twitter.com/aSbxAgpmJ8 — Soorma (@sosoorma) March 17, 2025

