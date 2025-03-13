Rahul Dravid's integrity and class remain unmatched, which the former India captain showcased during his arrival at Rajasthan Royals' pre-season camp, where the T20 World Cup-winning coach could be seen on crutches. Dravid, who sustained an injury, traveled to Jaipur with a plastered left leg and instantly attended the RR camp to meet with players like Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma, and others. The IPL 2025 marks the return of Dravid to franchise cricket, having resigned as head coach of India's national cricket team after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Opens Up About Jos Buttler’s Departure From RR, Says ‘I Would Change the Rule of Releasing Players in IPL’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Interacts With Players On Crutches

