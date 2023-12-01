Rahul Dravid's younger son surely made his dad proud! The youngster, who is captaining Karnataka in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023 match against Uttarakhand, scored 59 runs off 133 balls in an innings that comprised of eight fours. He was Karnataka's highest-scorer in the innings as the team posted 236 in the first innings at the ACA Stadium. Earlier, Dravid was spotted watching elder son Samit Dravid in action in the Cooch Behar trophy. Rahul Dravid, Wife Vijeta Spotted Watching Son Samit Dravid Play in Karnataka vs Uttarakhand U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2023 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Scores Half-Century

Rahul Dravid's Younger Son Anvay Hits 53

Fifty for "Anvay Dravid" - Younger son of Rahul Dravid. He is batting on 53*(119) striking at 44. Anvay Dravid is a wk, batting at no.5 Both sons of Rahul Dravid are playing for Karnataka today. Samit Dravid- Cooch Behar Trophy Anvay Dravid- Vijay Merchant Trophy pic.twitter.com/8zuRlTPGp7 — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)