Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta were seen watching their son Samit in action in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. In a picture that has gone viral, the Indian cricket team head coach was seen seated alongside his wife Vijeta at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground and watching their son in action. Dravid's stay as the Indian cricket team's head coach was extended by the BCCI after much speculation about his future. 'I Haven't Yet Signed A Contract' Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid on Contract Extension by BCCI (Watch Video).

