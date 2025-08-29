Rahul Dravid said that Virat Kohli is 'shortish' in height as he attempted to explain the connection between batting stance and height. The former India national cricket team head coach was speaking at the 'Haal Chaal Aur Sawaal with Ashish Kaushik' podcast when he was asked by the host of the show whose set-up or batting stance he admired the most. Rahul Dravid said he was a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar and GR Viswanath growing up and went ahead in showing their respective batting stances. The 52-year-old stated that shorter people have an advantage, and that is of looking more balanced as their centre of gravity is lower. "A lot of great batters over the years have been shorter people. Look at Gavaskar, or Tendulkar or a Lara or a (Ricky) Ponting… going back to Bradman. Kohli is shortish. Virat Kohli might not like me calling him shortish, though," said Rahul Dravid. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 50 Runs in 9 Balls Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

Rahul Dravid Calls Virat Kohli 'Shortish' in Height

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)