After two games, Rahul Tripathi finally steps on the big stage as he controls the chase of Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings, chasing a modest total of 144. Tripathi brought up his 50 in 35 deliveries. He struggled during the initial part of the innings being on 11 runs in 17 deliveries at one point of time. But then he picked up the rate hitting frequent boundaries and playing percentage cricket.

Rahul Tripathi Hits Half-Century

Rahul Tripathi was 11*(17) in the chase, then he completed fifty from 35 balls. Incredible batting when pressure was building for Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/ek8oJWU8pd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

