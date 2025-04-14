Chennai Super Kings player Rahul Tripathi took a spectacular running catch to help Khaleel Ahmed dismiss Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram in the last delivery of the first over of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. As Markram looked to shoot the delivery across the line, over the cover point, Tripathi ran backwards while simultaneously keeping his eyes sharp on the ball. What followed later was Rahul Tripathi diving at the correct time and catching the ball in his 100th IPL match. Ashutosh Sharma Involved in Nasty Collision With Mukesh Kumar While Attempting Tilak Varma’s Catch During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Tripathi's Catch to Dismiss Aiden Markram:

WHAT A CATCH! Certainly a contender for Catch of the Season! 🤯 Just the start #RahulTripathi wanted in his 100th IPL match! 🙌 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/WVmZfyoD5p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

