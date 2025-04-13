Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar were involved in a nasty collision while attempting Tilak Varma's catch during the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match on April 13. This happened in the 19th over of the first innings with Tilak Varma sliced the delivery off Mohit Sharma to short third man. The ball went in the air and Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar both attempted to take the catch. But there was a gap in communication between the two and they ended up bumping into each other with the catch going down. Mukesh Kumar seemed to be in pain but went on to bowl after this incident while Ashutosh Sharma made his way out of the field with the physio. Karun Nair's Old Tweet 'Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance' Goes Viral Again As He Scores Half-Century in DC vs IPL 2025 Match, See Reactions.

Ashutosh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Collide While Taking Catch

Ashutosh Sharma walks off the field with the physio after a collision with Mukesh Kumar during fielding. Hope it’s nothing serious. 🤞#MIvsDC #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/frDB9L0sFR — Apni Marziiiiii (@Neutral_25) April 13, 2025

Watch Video of Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar's Collision

