Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a post on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) for veteran cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler after the duo were not picked by the Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In Royals' heartwarming post, the franchise shared a picture of two great cricketers and wrote: "The next time we see you, you both won't be in Pink and that hurts, but this love will remain the same. Thank you for everything." Yuzvendra Chahal was sold for a staggering amount of INR 18 crore to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.75 crore. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 Crore.

Thankyou for Everything

The next time we see you, you both won't be in Pink and that hurts, but this love will remain the same. Thank you for everything. 💗 pic.twitter.com/Ly8zD6SDfF — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)