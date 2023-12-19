Jammu and Kashmir spin bowling all-rounder Abid Mushtaq finally gets his reward for good performance in the domestic circuit as he gets sold to Rajasthan Royals for his base price of 20 Lakh INR. Mushtaq bowls left arm spin and a team like RR who has struggled to get the 6th bowling option, he can really add some value. Sameer Rizvi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About CSK’s Rs 8.4 Crore Signing in IPL 2024 Auction.

Abid Mushtaq Sold to RR for INR 20 Lakh

