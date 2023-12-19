Indian middle-order batsman will make his way into the IPL 2024 season as he joins Rajasthan Royals for an amount of INR 5.80 crore. The youth batsman will be looking to leave his mark in IPL for the upcoming year. Rajasthan will now have a good squad depth in the middle order. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Shubham Dubey Sold to Rajasthan Royals, Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History; Sold to KKR for INR 24.75 Crore.

Shubham Dubey Signs for RR

What a start to the uncapped category 😎



Shubham Dubey is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.8 Crore 👏👏#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

