Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 03, defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs. It was big moment in the history of the franchise as after 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally won the much-awaited trophy. After the match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar was spotted dancing with the bhangra dancers, garba players and drummers as Phil Salt and other members of RCB squad recorded videos. Fans loved his dance as Rajat is generally a shy person and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2025: RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat Tells Players After Maiden Title, Says ‘Get Addicted to Winning’ (Watch Video)

Rajat Patidar Dances Alongside Drummers, Bhangra Dancers and Garba Players

