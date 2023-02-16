Saurashtra pacers have rattled Bengal, leaving them tottering at 78/6 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, February 16. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya have taken three and two wickets, respectively, to break Bengal's batting order. Chirag Jani also scalped one wicket. For Bengal, Shahbaz Ahmed and wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel is out in the middle.

Bengal 78/6 at Lunch

That's Lunch on Day 1️⃣ of the @mastercardindia #RanjiTrophy #Final! 6️⃣ wickets for Saurashtra 7⃣8⃣ runs for Bengal We will be back for the Second Session shortly! Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/hwbkaDeBSj #BENvSAU pic.twitter.com/zrUqzBttve — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2023

