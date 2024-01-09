Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh took to social media and shared an image, more of a selfie with his fellow teammate of Punjab team Mandeep Singh in which they can be seen posing in a specific way. Arshdeep and Mandeep can be seen in a pose called 'Orry Pose'. Orry has recently been in talks here and there and is viral over social media for his pictures with star kids in Bollywood. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Set To Cheer for Wife Dhanashree Verma (Watch Video)

Have a look at the image shared by Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh "Orry Pose"

Arshdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh (Photo Credit: Instagram @_arshdeep.singh__)

