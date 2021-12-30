Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj shook a leg together after India defeated South Africa memorably in the first Test match in Centurion by 113 runs to take a 1-0 series lead. Ashwin shared the video on Instagram, writing, "The customary post match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win."

