Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in an argument with umpire Joel Wilson after India were handed a five-run penalty during the third Test against England on February 16. Ashwin had run onto the middle of the pitch after hitting the ball towards cover off Rehan Ahmed's bowling in the 102nd over of the innings. Wilson, at the bowler's end, signalled with his arm around the shoulder to hand India a penalty of five runs. Ashwin was seen involved in an argument with Wilson as he seemingly sought clarification for his decision. The video of Ashwin engaging in an argument with Wilson has surfaced on surfaced. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Third Indian All-Rounder To Score 3000 Runs and Take 200 Wickets in Tests, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Ravi Ashwin Engages in Argument With Umpire Joel Wilson

