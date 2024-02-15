Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday showcased his prowess with the bat as he became the third Indian player to achieve over 3000 runs and more than 250 wickets in Tests.

Jadeja achieved the milestone during the third Test against England in Rajkot, where he notched up a crucial century to entertain the home crowd. Former India captain Kapil Dev tops the elite list with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches while star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has so far slammed 3,271 runs and taken 499 wickets in 98 matches.

Jadeja has scored 3003 runs and taken 280 wickets so far in 70 matches.

During the match against England, Jadeja stitched a formidable partnership of 204 runs with captain Rohit Sharma firmly placing India in control on Day one of the third Test with 326/5 runs on board.

India started the post-Tea session at 185/3 with Rohit (97* runs from 154 balls) and Jadeja (68* runs from 126 balls) firmly standing at the crease.

Rohit battled blows and quality pace to notch up a crucial 11th Test century. Captain Rohit delivered when India needed him the most. His stay at the crease was cut short by Mark Wood. The visitors finally got the best of Rohit by employing the short-ball strategy, which saw the India opener hole out at mid-wicket.

Jadeja and debutant Sarfaraz Khan brought up the 50-run partnership in no time.

Sarfaraz brought up his thunderous maiden Test half-century in 48 balls. Rajkot witnessed Sarfaraz's dominant show as the 26-year-old batter with his crafty shots frustrated England bowlers and smoked the visitors all around the ground.

In a horrible mix-up, Sarfaraz was run out trying to get Jadeja to his hundred.

India were in trouble earlier in the innings at 33/3. At stumps, Jadega was on 110* which came from 212 deliveries. (ANI)

