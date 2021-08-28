Ravichandran Ashwin was left in splits with Jarvo 69's pitch invasion during day three of the Test match between India and England. He posted a tweet on social media about the same.

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

